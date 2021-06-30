From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cautioned the federal government against the safety of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu while in the custody of the Department of the State Security Service(DSS).

In a statement by media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful in Owerri on Wednesday, the group also urged the government to accord Kanu justice and fair hearing to his case.

Notwithstanding, the group has called on its members to besiege the venue of the court proceeding on July,26.

It has also assured its members that the arrest of their leader will not in any way obstruct the agitation for a Biafra nation,just as it enjoined them to remain calm in the face of his adversity.

“We remind the Nigeria government and her security agencies that our Leader deserves justice and fair hearing. We also want to state unequivocally, that no harm should befall our leader. Should anything untoward happen to him, Nigeria Government will be held accountable for it.

Meanwhile, Powerful has claimed that Kanu was abducted contrary to the announcement by the federal government that he was extradited to Nigeria with foreign collaborations even as he has vowed to expose how he was brought back to Nigeria.

He said ” We have confirm the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives. We shall expose details of his abduction later.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is presently in the custody of the Nigeria Government. This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Nigeria Government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery.

“We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road. Our Leader’s next court appearance is July 26, 2021 and Biafrans should mobilize and attend the court hearing.

“IPOB will not relent in the pursuit of Biafra freedom. We have crossed the Rubicon in our struggle for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignty. There is no going back no matter the level of intimidation by our oppressors.” Powerful stated.

The IPOB spokesperson has also doused the fears in his members over possibility of Kanu abandoning the struggle. “Our Leader can never be coerced into abandoning the struggle for Biafra restoration irrespective of the circumstance.

“At this very challenging moment in the history of our march to freedom, all IPOB family members must stand firm and resolute behind our selfless leader. We stand by him and the God of Heavens in whom we trust and rest our confidence shall not let us down. We shall triumph.

“We are watching closely and all our intelligence units, are following up on the developments. The international community should not be quiet over the atrocities of the Nigeria Government against Biafrans. They must rise in defense of justice now.” Powerful said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.