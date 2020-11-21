The new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has said that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has nothing that will distract the service’s surveillance on all Nigerian borders.

Belgore asserted the determination of NIS on unwavering border security and surveillance during his visit to Zone “A “ Headquarters of the service in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Belgore took over from Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa on Sept. 30, when she retired after 35 years of service.

The zone is comprised of seven commands including Lagos, Ogun, Lagos Murtala Mohammed international Airport, Seaports and Seme Commands among others.

According to Belgore, a nation’s integrity and safety depends on how its boarders are managed.

He said that NIS was abreast of required information technology needed to enhance its service delivery.

“I am also using this opportunity to commend the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, for effective supervision of the service.

“My visit to the Lagos Airport Command has shown me the proof that NIS is a superb service that is pivotal to our country’s existence.

“The gadgets I see at the Airport Command depicts that the service is at advanced stage of development despite the high costs involved,” he said.

He commended the command’s comptroller, Mr Usman Abdullahi, for ensuring effective use of the gadgets for monitoring and surveillance.

He further hailed Abdullahi for ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to in order to prevent the surge of Coronavirus infection in the country.

While expressing gratitude to the officials of the Zone for their efficiency, he said they must not compromise on the COVID-19 protocols by ensuring they always wore nose masks while interfacing with foreigners.

“COVID-19 is disturbing the world at large, some countries are already witnessing second phase of this deadly virus, which many people believe may not enter Nigeria.

“I sincerely urged officials to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols to guard against the spread in the service, then the country,” he said.

Belgore also reiterated the determination to ensure efficient welfare package for NIS officials under his administration.

“We will ensure officials access promotion and training as at when due.

“We will also institute superlative evaluation system to compensate our unique official,” he said .

The Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) heading Zone “A”, Mrs Doris Braimoh, thanked the new permanent secretary for the visit to the zone describing the visit as very apt.

She gave the assurance that the zone would always give the best at delivering NIS mandate.

NAN reports the Comptrollers of all the seven commands under the zone were present at the event as well as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos state, Mr Paul Ayeni. (NAN)