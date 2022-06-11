No amount of money will make Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert feature in a pornographic film.

The thespian is currently enmeshed in a sex scandal after a porn video allegedly showing her face surfaced on social media. But according to her, the video is obviously doctored in an attempt by her jealous colleagues to tarnish her image.

The Asaba, Delta State-based movie star cum producer told Saturday Sun: “I want to state categorically that I wasn’t the one in the said video. I have never done porn video and will never do it for any amount. I have never exposed my private parts or done nude video. It was a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation, but I am certainly not deterred by their malefaction. My lawyers are already looking into the source of the unwarranted video and its damaging effect on my name and reputation.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Probed further if she has any idea of who could be responsible for the scandalous video, Queeneth said, “I can’t lay my hands on anybody for now. But I know it’s from Nollywood. The video started circulating from Asaba. I have never smelt envy and hatred in this way all my life. For someone to go as far as using Deepfake app to tarnish my image… I have lived a clean slate in the industry. There are mean and envious people everywhere. I have never done a tattoo all my life not to talk of wearing waist beads. My appendix and caesarian marks are not even in the nude video. Can you imagine? Does it mean all the pains I went through in the theatre to put to bed were in vain? I refused to be blackmailed. Father Lord, fight this battle for me. I have fought silent battles but it’s time for you to show the world that I serve you.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .