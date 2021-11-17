From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday said all naysayers and prophets of doom predicting that Chukwuma Soludo will not be sworn in on March 17th 2022 as Anambra Governor will be put to shame.

Obigwe chided those he described as blind followers of Andy Uba who are circulating a report credited to one Prophet Atasie who reportedly said that Soludo will not be sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State and advised APGA followers not to celebrate yet.

He said APGA followers started celebrating Soludo victory on November 7th, 2021 and they are still in celebration mood while many APGA faithful and other prominent ndi Anambra will carry over the celebration of Soludo victory to next year 2022.

He said the reason for celebration was because God granted the people their hearts desire on November 6th noting that Soludo was holding a divine mandate while any hand that attempts to collect that divine mandate from him will face divine wrath.

“Many prophets of doom prophesied that Soludo will not win the election but he still won the election with a wide margin. That is to say that the hand of God is in his well deserved victory. The so called Atasie will be put to shame on March 17th next year being the day Governor Obiano will handover officially to Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor elect. The November 6th governorship election ended in praise and the forthcoming handover ceremony will also end in praise” he said

He said the good people of Anambra and APGA team of lawyers are ready to meet Andy Uba in court to defend the mandate they gave to Soludo and defeat him again even as he expressed confidence that Uba’s decision to go to Court will end in shame.

