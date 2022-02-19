Seasoned actress, Bukola Ikuomola aka Mz Nicollet, doesn’t see anything wrong kissing in movies.

According to the Ogun State indigene, she has never had an unpleasant kissing encounter with a colleague. Never!

“As an actor, I have to play my part as best as I can. Everybody understands that the actions in movies are professional and there are guidelines for all the actions. In fact, I have never had a kissing scene gone wrong. I’m very good at everything I do. With all the goings-on in the industry, people think female celebrities are wayward, but I think the perception has been exaggerated. People always like rumours and scandals. All the people I know in the industry are decent,” she told Saturday Sun.

Asked if she can forgive and take back a cheating partner, the Enemy Within actress said, “No room for coming back! Him way craze go cheat make he stay there. I can’t shout. I am currently single and not searching, and I’d love to keep my relationship private because I don’t believe in making all the aspects of my life public.”

What keeps Bukola going despite all the scary, bad news on social media? The serial entrepreneur stated, “My belief in God, my hope for a better future, and my appreciation of the people who support me. It is always better to remain positive because a positive attitude always attracts positive results.”