All naysayers and prophets of doom predicting that the Anambra State Governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo, would not be sworn in on March 17, 2022, would be put to shame, National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has said.

He chided those he described as blind followers of Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are circulating a report credited to one Prophet Atasie, who reportedly said Soludo would not be sworn and advised APGA followers not to celebrate yet.

He said APGA followers started celebrating Soludo victory on November 7, 2021 and were still in celebration mood while many APGA faithful and other prominent Ndi Anambra would carry over the celebration of Soludo victory to 2022.

He said reason for celebration was because God granted the people their hearts desire on November 6, noting that Soludo was holding a divine mandate while any hand that attempts to collect it from him would face divine wrath.

“Many prophets of doom prophesied that Soludo will not win the election but he still won with a wide margin. That is to say the hand of God is in his well-deserved victory. The so-called Atasie will be put to shame on March 17 next year being the day Soludo will be sworn in. The November 6 governorship election ended in praise and the forthcoming handover ceremony will also end in praise.” He said the Anambra people and APGA team of lawyers were ready to meet Uba in court to defend the mandate they gave to Soludo and defeat him again.

