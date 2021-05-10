From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced, on Monday, that notification slip for 2021 mock examination is ready for printing.

It, thus, direct candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination to print their mock notification slips ahead of the examination.

The information which was contained in JAMB weekly bulletin added that the mock examination which is optional will take place on Thursday, 20th May, 2021.

The board noted that the optional mock notification slips can be printed from JAMB website in any location that candidates find convenient as long as they have access internet.

It explained that the slip contains the candidates’ details such as registration number, and most importantly the centre to which they are to sit for the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

It asked Candidates to print their slips and study the contents to know the location of their centres, making reference to some candidates that do not read the instruction on their slips only for them to be looking for the name of their examination town instead of their examination centre on the day of the exercise.

Meanwhile, JAMB has maintained that May 15th, 2021 deadline for registration for 2021 UTME which commenced some weeks ago is sacrosanct, encouraging interested candidates to take advantage of the available opportunity to register.

It disclosed that as at Sunday, 9th May, 2021; 845, 517 candidates have successfully registered for the 2021 UTME, while 38, 886 candidates successfully registered for Direct Entry.