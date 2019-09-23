Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiations NOTN has announced the passing of it Director-General/Chief Trade Negotiator, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe. Osakwe died in Geneva, Switzerland after a brief illness.

This disclosure was made by Emenike Chibuzor, Head, Strategy and Communications, NOTN in a release made available to the press.

He said: “The entire staff and management of the Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) regret to announce the sudden demise of our Ambassador Osakwe who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 22nd September 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was receiving treatment. He was appointed as the pioneer DG of NOTN on 6th June 2017.

“He was the Trade Adviser to the Nigerian Economic Management Team (EMT). Ambassador Osakwe was a member of the Nigerian “Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council” and of its Trade and Market Access Sub-Committee and, its Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity.

“He served as the Chairman of the Negotiating Forum (NF) and Senior Trade Officials (STOs), for the negotiations on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), during which he led the AfCFTA Negotiating Institutions to finalize Stage 1, of the AfCFTA Negotiations (on Trade in Goods and Services), for signature by African Heads of State and Government.

“Prior to his appointment as DG/Chief Trade Negotiator Nigeria, Ambassador Osakwe was an Associate Professor on International Trade Policy, Diplomacy and Negotiations (on a leave of absence) at the International University in Geneva. He lectured globally and published extensively in peer-reviewed journals on a range of subjects, including trade policy; fiscal and monetary policies; and, structural reforms.

“At the World Trade Organization (WTO) where he worked for 19 years (1998-2017), he was a member of WTO Senior Management, serving as Director of the Divisions of Accessions; Doha Development Agenda Special Duties; Textiles; and, Technical Cooperation. He was also, Special Coordinator for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Head of the Secretariat Inter-Agency Working Group for the Integrated Framework for LDCs in the Office of the Director-General. He retired from the WTO Secretariat on 8 September 2017.

“Ambassador Osakwe joined Nigerian Foreign Service on 23 July 1979 after his NYSC, where he worked till 4 May 1998. During this period, he served in various capacities at the headquarters of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lagos and then Abuja.

“As a Nigerian diplomat, he held a number of international positions. At the Permanent Mission in New York, he was Chairman of the UN Sub-Committee on the Legal Aspects of the Struggle against Apartheid (1984-1986).

“He was highly regarded for his knowledge and expertise on international trade policy, globally, and for his contributions to the WTO, African Union, ECOWAS and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.