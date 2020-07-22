Leading Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has recorded ten million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI). The company, in a statement, said the feat has been validated by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, which acknowledged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the Ministry, Ononyaba Simon, in his inspection report, said: “I noted that Notore Chemical Industries Plc has achieved a milestone in maintaining absolute safety culture.

“The organisation has achieved ten million (10 million) man-hours lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

“Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this. I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, putting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless.”

Simon congratulated Notore for recording the milestone, noting that they have become a reference point for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) in Nigeria’s industrial sector. Group Managing Director/GCEO of Notore, Onajite Okoloko, said the count towards the feat commenced after the last LTI that was reported to the Factory Inspectorate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, adding, “This is an HSE milestone hardly recorded in any large manufacturing industry such as ours, where there are obvious risks ranging from minor tolerable to medium to high in all operations.” He acknowledged the commitment of its members of staff, visitors, contractors and other stakeholders who have contributed to the attainment of the sterling record.

Okoloko added, “The focus has now shifted towards the attainment of the next milestone of fifteen million LTI free man-hours. We believe this is achievable with the concerted effort of all, despite the current operational circumstances. We will continue to improve in knowledge, information and practices of QHSE risk management with the aim of actualizing the new milestone and beyond.