Nigeria’s leading agro-allied company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has said that it has a target to produce 500,000 tonnes of fertilizer output after the company completed its Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) programme.

In its unaudited second quarter report ended March 31 2021 signed by its Group Managing Director, Ohis Ohiwerei, the company said despite suffering several setbacks occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, it remained resilient to deliver on its programme.

He said: “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the TAM programme. This was a massive undertaking that involved vendors, parts suppliers, VSMs, OEMs from across the globe, and best-in-class engineering companies. Despite experiencing further interruptions to our supply chain and logistics occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic emergency, which directly impacted the original anticipated completion date for the TAM, the Company remained resilient and overcame the challenges to deliver a successful TAM. This signifies a key milestone to repositioning the company and turning around its fortunes.”

He added: “The completion of the TAM ushers in a new phase in the company’s growth with a focus on optimization and profitability. Notore is committed to continuous improvement. We expect a major upturn in the plant’s reliability and production output to meet and sustain its 500,000MT per annum nameplate design capacity.”