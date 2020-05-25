Christopher Oji

A suspected notorious kingpin ,Waide known in the underworld as OBJ was yesterday killed inside a Church at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State by rival cult group.

The entire Oworonshoki Community was boiling as at the time of filing this report.

A resident Wasiu Asake, said: “We woke up today to hear about cult gang war where one person was killed. We later discovered that Waidi (aka Obasanjo (OBJ) was killed. He was chased inside a Church by a rival cult gang who killed him inside the church. He thought he would be spared because he ran inside a Church,but he was matcheted till he bled to death.”

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “Today at about 8.30 am one Waidi (aka OBJ), a notorious Aiye kingpin was attacked on his way to Oworonshoki from Ifako along Oworonshoki Expressway.

“The assailants hit his vehicle from behind and when he alighted to take a look at his vehicle to know the extent of the damage, he was matcheted. He ran into Goodland Church at Ifako Bus Stop and his assailants chased him into the church and murdered him.

“His group, in a reprisal attack, killed a young man yet to be identified, but of the Eiye cult group. Two suspects, one Sunday Moses and Stephen Jacob have been arrested while a manhunt for Elba, Elebe, Ayomide, Demola and Elsi, all fingered as having participated in the killing has been intensified.”

Police operatives led by the Area Commander in charge of the area have heightened patrol in the area.