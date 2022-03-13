From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Volunteers, Oyinkuro Lucky Asanakpo, led a team of the special squad to effect the arrest of a 35- year- old notorious armed gangster named Emoladei D. Daniel from Eniwari community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Daniel noted for wearing masks during his outings at night and day time in down Yenagoa was arrested when he was alleged to have attempted to break into a house to steal a generating set in Obele Street.

The suspect who is said to be a jailbird has been under surveillance for about three months in Yenagoa before his eventual arrest by a team of vigilante members and members of the Volunteers Special Squad.

Daniel was immediately handed over to the Nigeria Police SWAT unit and during interrogation confessed to have been involved in phone snatching, generator stealing and other felonies in Yenagoa metropolis.

Asanakpo again reiterated his commitment to flush out criminals and their sponsors from Bayelsa State warning that such persons should leave the state as the long arm of the law will catch up with them soonest