From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A notorious criminal named Austin Jepthan, known in the criminal underworld as “Tarzan”, has been arrested by Bayelsa vigilantes.

Tarzan, who hails from Azuzuama in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and is believed to be high ranking member of the Bobos cult gang, has been fingered as the brain behind several criminal activities around Tombia roundabout within Yenagoa metropolis.

His name has been on the wanted list of security operatives but he has managed to escape each team of security operatives close in on him.

Luck however ran out on him on Tuesday when he was apprehended after robbing a passenger in a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke at the Tombia- Edepie roundabout.

According to investigation the suspect and his accomplice named Tonero had boarded a Keke at Tinacious junction heading towards Tombia junction and immediately pointed a gun at the only passenger.

They dispossessed the passenger of his phone and cash, and ordered the driver to stop; he however refused and drove them straight to where the Vigilante Service Team was located.

He immediately jumped out of the Keke and raised an alarm, prompting the criminals to flee but the team chased them and was able to arrest Tarzan while Tonero escaped.

In a brief interrogation, Tarzan confessed to the crime and other criminal acts he had succeeded in carrying out.

He gave vivid details of how he and his gang members have been terrorizing the Edepie – Agudama axis of the state capital.

Drivers and commuters who recognised him confirmed that he is part of those who rob innocent citizens with guns in broad daylight, especially travellers at the Tombia motor park and its environs.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, Doubiye Alagba, who handed over the suspect to the anti-cultism unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command, revealed that Tarzan is already on the wanted list of the vigilante outfit.

“There are too many complaints about Tarzan, he is one of those criminals who has refused to change. His likes are one of the reasons why the Bayelsa State Vigilante has decided to take over the Tombia-Edepie roundabout, Swali Market area and other strategic flashpoints in the state.

“We will continue to mount checkpoints at these strategic flashpoints for as long as these criminals refuse to change their ways and live a peaceful life.

“I want to assure Bayelsans that our outfit is equal to that task and we will make sure that ‘operation keep the flashpoints safe’ reduces crime in the area and state in general,” he said.