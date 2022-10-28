From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian Police Force, Nasarawa State Command has arrested one Abdulkadir Ibrahim ‘M’ 27yrs from Azara, Awe LGA of Nasarawa State for impersonating Barr. Mamman Toro Alakayi, the commissioner representing Nasarawa state at Federal Character Commission and defrauded unsuspecting members of the public to the tune of Nine Million Naira (#9,000,000).

This was disclosed by the police public relations office, DSP Nansel Ramhan sent to Saturday Sun saying the suspect has been posing on one of the social media platforms as Barr. Mamman Toro Alakayi fraudulently obtained money from members of the public under the guise of giving them employment at Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional service, Independent National Electoral Commission and Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Consequently, a search warrant was executed at his residence where two appointment letters from the National Taskforce (NATFORCE) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were recovered; also, six (6) documentation forms from the Nigerian Immigration Service all bearing different names were subsequently recovered from the suspect as exhibit and has confessed to the commission of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia upon conclusion, he will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution. He added.