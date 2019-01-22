Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six members of a notorious armed robbery gang that had been terrorising Apapa and Ajegunle areas of the state. The police described the gang as formidable, adding that they had sophisticated weapons that could withstand a police command in a battle.

Also in police net is a man who was arrested for sodomy.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspects, said: “We recovered four AK-47 rifles with 50 rounds of live ammunition, three pump-action rifles, two locally made double-barrel guns and 34 unexpended cartridges.

“Following reports and intelligence received that a gang of daredevil armed robbers often visit and unleash terror on residents of Ajegunle and Apapa areas of the state, the command’s Tactical Operations Unit quickly put in place strategies to arrest the hoodlums whenever they sneaked into Ajegunle for their usual operations.

“On January 16, they gathered for their usual operation, but this time around they were unlucky as one of them was arrested. The suspect, Lekan, led policemen to their hideout at Ijoko, Sango, in Ogun State, where five others were arrested.”

In another development, Edgal said the command’s gender section was investigating a case of sodomy reported by the mother of a 17-year-old boy against Seyi, 28. The complainant alleged that her son suddenly disappeared from home on January 3, and a search party was raised to look for him.

“Four days after, he was found in the house of the suspect, Seyi, at 11, Itumaro Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos. When the young boy was debriefed at the gender unit, he narrated that the suspect kept him in his house and had been having anal sex with him.

“He also mentioned the name of one other boy who the suspect had been sexually abusing. Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” he said.