Christopher Oji

Residents of Satalite Town Lagos have called on the State Police Command not to release an alleged terror gang leader who was arrested at the weekend.

The residents want the police to charge the Suspect to Court .

The Suspect who had been on the police wanted list for alleged murder, robbery and extortion for over a long period of time was arrested by the Satalite police Division.

The suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorizing Satellite town and environs was picked after his gang launched a fresh attack on some residents who resisted the gang.

Two persons were feared killed , scores injured while property worth several millions of Naira were destroyed during the crisis that erupted on Saturday morning .

The Suspect and his gang members were alleged to be responsible for traffic robberies at Mile 2 and Ojo areas of the state. Tanker drivers were said to have suffered in the hands of the gang who beat them up and rob them of money and other personal effects.

Trouble started for the suspect Saturday morning when members of his gang stormed a warehouse at Abule-Osun with the intention of extorting money from the owner but the attempt was resisted which led to serious crisis.

It was gathered that the Area Commander of Festac police Area Command, ACP Halilu Muawiya, swiftly swung into action and ordered the Divisional police Officer in-charge of Satellite police station, CSP Chike Oti, to personally lead a team to quell the raging crisis.

The Suspect’s arrest triggered wild jubilation by residents who had been subjected to killings, extortion, harassment and intimidation for long by the gang.

Described generally as a combatant and warrior, the arrested suspect, sources said, had also spearheaded series of attacks on truck and tanker drivers plying Abule-Ado, Abule-Osun, Alakija, VinNiger, some parts of Festac, old Ojo road, Satellite town, the expressway from Mile 2 to Trade Fair complex, etc. The gang was also alleged to have been coordinating robbery attacks on motorists plying the expressway especially at night during gridlocks in the area.

It was gathered that the police had several deadly encounters with the vicious gang led by the arrested suspect , Prince and each time, they escaped to their hideout in Badagry after fights, which often lead to bloodletting only to strike again when the coast became clear. He was declared wanted by the police since last year.

Emmanuel Ikechukwu advised that the police should as a matter of urgency , charge him to the court.

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bala Elkana , said the police were compiling all the exploits in of Prince who would soon be charged to court.