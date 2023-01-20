Nottingham Forest are pushing to secure the signature of Newcastle attacker Chris Wood on loan as Taiwo Awoniyi’s backup.

Soccernet.ng earlier reported that a journalist claimed that the Nigerian international would be sidelined for more than 6 weeks after picking a knock.

The Super Eagles attacker, who scored the only goal in Nottingham’s victory against Southampton on January 4, was forced out of the match after picking up a groin injury.

Although his team has not yet released a statement on how long the striker will be sidelined, the Athletic reports that the club is attempting to lure Newcastle’s forward to the City Ground stadium on a loan deal with a purchase option.

According to reports, this is due to the Reds setting up a back-up striker since their primary striker would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Awoniyi would, however, miss some crucial games, which include their Carabao Semi-final tie against Manchester United and their tie against Manchester City in February.