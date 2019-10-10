Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Governing Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has approved the recommendation of NOUN Senate for the appointment of Prof. Uduma Orji Uduma, of the department of philosophy as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Academics.

The Council also approved three new undergraduate programmes in International Relations, French and Development Studies, and 12 postgraduate programmes, in Law, Health Sciences, Social Sciences and several others.

Council Chairman, Prof. Peter Okebukola, who addressed journalists at end of the Council meeting at the headquarter of school, in Abuja, on Thursday, confirmed the election of congregation representatives to the Council.

He appreciated the World Bank for the establishment of Africa Centre for Excellence in Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL), explaining that the Centre has tremendously helped to boost academic and research programmes in the school

The Council was particularly happy that more women are developing more interest in education, as confirmed by recent statistics in the school.

He explained: “Figures for second semester registration by zones confirmed that 58 percent of students that registered for examination in NOUN are female. It’s commendable as it provides women with opportunity for gaining world class education at their place and pace.

“South West has 39,695 candidates (18,715 male and 20, 980 female); South South has 17,581 students (7,662 male and 9,919 female); North Central has 13,141 students (6,857 male and 6,284 female); South East has 9,328 students (3,630 male and 5,698 female).

Others are North West with 7,116 students (3,873 male and 3,243 female); North East has 3,257 students (1,744 male and 1,513 female); FCT has 18,991 students (8, 410 male and 10,581 female); Correctional Centres has 641 students (449 male and 192 female).

The Council passed vote of confidence on the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, and his academic and non academic programmes, which they said, has positioned NOUN on global platform and recognition.