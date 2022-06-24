Prof. Peter Okebukola, Chairman, Governing Board, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), says the institution has concluded arrangements to begin academic activities at its Badagry Study Centre in September.

Okebukola disclosed this during a visit to the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude, after inspecting facilities at the NOUN Study Centre in Ajara Vetho, Badagry.

According to him, the study centre is part of the mandate of NOUN to make tertiary education accessible to all Nigerians.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell you that with what is on ground, the Badagry Study Centre will commence operation in September 2022 with accreditation and matriculation of the first set of students,” he said.

He commended the chairman for providing a temporary site for the centre to commence academic activities.

Responding, Onilude expressed gratitude to the management of the institution for establishing a study centre in Badagry.

He said as a one-time teacher, establishing a study centre in a locale like Badagry is a welcome development.

According to him, it will enable the people of Badagry and its environs to access tertiary education.

Onilude promised to assist the institution to ensure a smooth take off in September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NOUN Governing Council was also at the Palace of the Akran Of Badagry Kingdom, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I to pay homage to the traditional ruler. (NAN)