National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) announced, on Thursday, that it has cancelled the recently approved restructuring of examinations by semester.

The University, however, announced a return to the former method where students are examined in all courses during examinations, adding that student’s admission and registration will now be a continuous process in keeping with the university’s policy of flexibility and accessibility.

Registrar of the University, Mr. Felix Edoka, in a memo informed staff and students of the university that the decision was arrived at during the 87th meeting of the University Management Committee held in Abuja.

He said the meeting, which was chaired by the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Femi Peters, discussed a number of issues, including the conduct of university examinations.

He explained that the new policy on the conduct of the university examinations which restricted its process to semester by semester has been canceled and replaced with the former method.

The Registrar, assured staff and students that management is desirous of tackling to the barest minimum all identified challenges facing the conduct of the university examinations, admissions and registration.

He, thus, appealed for calm, patience and understanding of all stakeholders in the business of moving the university forward.