Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, has said its newly-acquired, state-of-the-art printing press will be commission in January.

Adamu in a statement released in Abuja, said the printing press was acquired to assist the school meet its printing needs, thus, ending the era of outsourcing its printing works to commercial printers who often delay the work.

The statement signed by NOUN’s Director of Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, revealed that NOUN had registered a commercial entity with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) so it could handle other commercial printing jobs.

“With our own press, we can print on demand for the exact number of students we have, since our main focus is to serve the students and not to make exploitative profits that the outsourced commercial printers do.

“Secondly, we discovered that many of our study centres complain of insufficient study materials even when they could be found on our website. We realised that the study centres prefer the printed versions for easy access.

“In addition to that, the cumbersome process of outsourcing printing of the study materials was also responsible for the acquisition of the machine. We have eliminated the need for contracting the printing work whether study materials, calendars, banners, posters, fliers, journals, magazines, academic books, or monographs.”