From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has dispelled rumours that it is recruiting new staff into various offices.

NOUN spokesman Ibrahim Sheme in a statement mentioned that an online news media has been circulating the information on its website that NOUN has begun massive recruitment.

‘With the mischievous screamer, “Massive recruitment at the National Open Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)”, the notorious website falsely informed its visitors that the institution is calling for applications for recruitment as members of its academic and non-academic staff,’ he said.

‘The University hereby informs the general public that the story is fake and should be dismissed for what it is. As we had cause to advise in the past, the public should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish out to gullible readers with the apparent purpose of attracting hits to their websites.

‘In a similar rebuttal we issued last year, we wish to restate once again that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval.’

