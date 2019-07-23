Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has solicited the support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its plan to develop an academic course that would help tackle internet related fraud.

They decried the high rate of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, and said the course will, among other things, focus on the ethical use of the internet, and will also send a strong message to internet fraudsters in Nigeria.

They promised to take advantage of the newly launched ICT hub, Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL), to run the digital programme.

ACETEL is a World Bank-assisted project with a focus on research and development of digital tools and solutions; building capacity in software development and mobile-based applications through technology-based postgraduate programmes and short courses.

NOUN Vice Chancellor Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, who spoke at the official launch of ACETEL in Abuja, explained that the project was geared towards raising the next generation of digital experts in the West African sub-region.

He said the Centre will contribute to the development of digital policies that would guide the use and regulation of Information Technology tools and its mainstreaming in the public sector.

The EFCC Director of Organisational Support, Aminu Gusau, identified the university as a critical stakeholder in the fight against crime in Nigeria.

He said the request followed a proposal made by the Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, who agreed that learning institutions are the best place to start engaging youths as partners in the fight against crime.

“Whether we like it or not, you are real stakeholders in this fight against corruption. We are trying to see best ways we can be able to collaborate. You are real stakeholders in this fight against corruption,” he said.