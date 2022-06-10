From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has introduced e-ticketing recently designed to resolve complaints of students without further delay and their presence at the University campus.

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who launched the e-ticketing platform at the university’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, described the digital platform as an innovation that will herald greater transformation in NOUN operations, thus providing opportunity for improved services to students and other stakeholders.

He said that the students of the institution will, henceforth, heave a sigh of relief as the e-ticketing platform will address their various complaints without delay as being the experienced in the past.

Prof. Peters said the e-ticketing is in tandem with the tenet of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), adding that it is one of the kernels, one of the pillars of ODL, which is learner support services.

He added that since students are not present to lodge their complaints as it’s done in conventional universities where students move to departments to ask questions, there must be effort to bridge the distance between students and the university.

“Therefore, the university must make every effort to bridge the distance between where the students live and the campus. This is the essence of what we have done, bridging the gap and distance.

“We cannot stop the complaints of students, but what we want to do is that, if they have any complaint, we resolve it as quickly as possible so that they can be rest assured that we have their interest in mind.”

The VC expressed optimism and satisfaction on the ability of agents and supervisors to deliver based on their training, and promised to give them the necessary support through further training with a view to perfecting the e-ticketing platform.

He warned against frequent transfer of staff, particularly trained ones, from the Department to elsewhere. “You can’t be transferring people from this unit anyhow because they have gone through training and they are familiar with the processes already. We are going to restructure and make it in such away that certain position becomes professional position in this university.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Technology, Innovation & Research (TIR), Prof. Monioluwa Olaniyi, described the e-ticketing system as a “landmark” and “very important,” adding that the system is designed to ensure student’s complaints are brought to zero level.

While thanking stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of the e-ticketing training-cum-launching, Prof. Olaniyi said the new system will address several challenges.

On his part, the Deputy Director, Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the university, Mr. Sule Onu, who coordinated the training, lauded the e-ticketing platform, adding, “This system will be integrated in all our delivery portals.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Dr. Greg Onwodi, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and NOUN management for their contributions towards the success of e-ticketing, noting that several innovations have been taking place in his directorate.

During the two-day e-ticketing training workshop held for managers and desk officers at the university headquarters in Abuja, the VC provided 25 laptop computers for agents, supervisors and custom users for quality service delivery.

