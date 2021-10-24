From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), yesterday, matriculated 14,953 new students offered admission for various undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

NOUN spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement, said the Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Felix Edoka, administered the matriculation oath to the students during the 21st matriculation ceremony through a virtual platform across the 103 study centres in the country in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

While administering the oath, the Registrar informed the students that NOUN was the only single-mode Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution in Nigeria with about half a million students. That, he said, made NOUN the largest university in terms of enrollment in the West African sub-region.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, reiterated the commitment of NOUN to the welfare and academic satisfaction needs of the students.

His words: “It’s my delight and responsibility to assure you that the entire management and NOUN community are committed to making your stay in NOUN seamless, peaceful and safe.

“Your welfare and academic satisfaction are paramount to us. Our study centres are being renovated and modified for effective and ever improving service delivery.

“Our course material development, information request, service delivery and examination administration processes are continuously reviewed to advance your learning experience. Our e-library facilities are replicated in all study centres and will be further enhanced.”

He further disclosed that the learning systems had been upgraded with the state-of-the-art methodologies and innovations for teaching and learning.

He advised the students to desist from anything that would tarnish the image of the institution.

