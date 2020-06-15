Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria, on Saturday, welcomed 15, 000 new students into the school at its 19th matriculation ceremony.

A statement from NOUN’s Director of media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, indicated that the event, for the first time, was conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Expectedly, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Felix Edoka, administered the matriculation oath on the students who logged on from different locations in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdallah Uba Adamu, in his remarks, congratulated the students and enjoined them to rise to the challenges of the modern world in their quest for knowledge, including eradicating future diseases like the current Covid-19.

He noted that while many students enter higher institutions in order to become educated so that they can get jobs, students at NOUN already have jobs and occupations, hence the need to see any challenge that will come their way of study as a building block.

“One block at a time, and you will erect a mansion,” he said, adding, “You are in the best position to do this because your learning is powered by your personal desire to learn.”

He told the students that NOUN has optimised its online facilitation exercise such that students can easily interact directly with their lecturers. “NOUN has a Directorate of Learning Content Management System (CLMS) which in due course could become a full-fledge online University,” he said.

He also informed the students that all the academic programmes of the university are fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure their integrity

He added: “Our programmes, quality assurance and delivery mechanisms are therefore more solid than those of many conventional universities who keep coming to us for partnership.”

Adamu disclosed to the new students that the matriculation address will be his last at NOUN, as his tenure of five years end in February, 2021.

He said: “I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, not as Vice-Chancellor, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN, and proudly watch you graduate with flying colours as simply the best of the best,” he said.