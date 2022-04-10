From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has concluded arrangements to hold its 22nd matriculation ceremony with no less than 19,766 fresh intakes.
A release issued by the university spokesman, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, said the ceremony would hold simultaneously across the 103 study centres spread across the country, virtually.
He said the event would serve as a platform to formally welcome the newly admitted students into the university for the 2021-2022 academic session.
Sheme said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, will welcome the fresh students and matriculate them into the university.
