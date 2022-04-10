From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has concluded arrangements to hold its 22nd matriculation ceremony with no less than 19,766 fresh intakes.

A release issued by the university spokesman, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, said the ceremony would hold simultaneously across the 103 study centres spread across the country, virtually.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the event would serve as a platform to formally welcome the newly admitted students into the university for the 2021-2022 academic session.

Sheme said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, will welcome the fresh students and matriculate them into the university.