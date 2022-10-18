By Henry Uche

Ahead of its forthcoming exams, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has engaged its students in a painstaking sensitisation session to mentally equip them for the exams and other behavioral pattern expected of them as long as they remain students of NOUN.

At the orientation and briefing session organized for new and returning students at its Lagos headquarters, the director, Mushin study Centre, Professor Yemisi Ogunlela, who was represented by the Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Ejiro Ojo, charged students to be studious, committed and dedicated to their studies.

The director who painstakingly explained in details what students ought to do and how to go about them, reiterated that there was no short cut to any good success, than hard work, perseverance and self development, noting that every question or confusion from students should be channeled to the appropriate department/s for clarification.

“There are myriads of young people in the streets who are bent at misleading students with dubious information, even in the social media and other means. Potential and prospective students must come to the school and meet officers in the offices and get first hand information to avoid ‘had I know. Moreover, there are a lot of wrong information given about National Open University of Nigeria even by those who doesn’t know anything about this higher institution, therefore, we all must be very careful not to fall victim of such people.

“The very essence of this orientation is to familiarise students into the new environment for them to understand the peculiarities of National Open University. We understand the challenges that comes with technology and innovation, but I can assure you that the management of NOUN is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that we improve on what is on ground,”

She added that since students of NOUN are present all over the country, its ICT department are constantly improving its work to ensure that students receive information as and when due seamlessly.

“I know our ICT department do up their game constantly to give our students second to none service since our system is structured to use the internet often. We can assure students of open policy, conducive learning environment and proper guidance to help them achieve their goals of knowledge acquisition -which we hope shall contribute to national growth development and sustenance,” she affirmed.