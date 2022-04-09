From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

About 19,766 fresh students are set to matriculate at the 22nd matriculation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) slated to hold next Tuesday

A press release issued by the university spokesman, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, noted that the ceremony will hold simultaneously across the 103 study centres of the university across the country virtually.

According to the statement, it will serve as a platform to formally welcome all freshmen admitted into the university for the 2021-2022 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, is expected to welcome the fresh students and matriculate them into the university.

Sheme said this year’s ceremony is unique in the history of NOUN as it is the first time the institution is holding matriculation on a week day.