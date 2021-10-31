From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of Senator Andy Uba Campaign Council for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Mr Dozie Ikedife (Jnr), yesterday, said the APC was confident to coast to victory.

Mr Ikedife told Sunday Sun that his party had done vigorous campaigns, touching all nooks and crannies of the 21 council areas in Anambra with more than 50 Town Hall meetings since INEC lifted the ban on open campaigns.

Ikedife who is in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Research in the campaign council assured that given the level of grassroots mobilization which the APC had made, that nothing would stop Andy Uba from emerging the governor-elect after the November 6 election.

“We have been meeting various organizations, including professional bodies in town hall settings. I think we have taken our messages to the grassroots, to nooks and crannies of Anambra State. Our messages have been well received; we are confident that come November 6, Andy Uba will win the governorship election,” he said.

On security challenges, he noted that it had been the concern of everyone in Anambra. He expressed the hope that despite security threats voters who could come to polling booths would root for Andy.

He said that Governor Willie Obiano as the chief security officer of Anambra State had not done enough to arrest the security threats. He noted that the state got itself where it is today because there had been a lacuna in his ability to protect lives and property of residents of the state.

He also said that his party believed there would be free, fair and credible election, explaining that those who had insinuated there would be a security arrangement to favour the APC candidate got it wrong.

