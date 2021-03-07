From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the southeast geopolitical zone and Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, led party delegates to the zonal congress, to elect Chief Ali Odefa as the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the PDP.

With the election of the new zonal executive the party vowed to reclaim all lost grounds starting with the Anambra State governorship on November 6. The PDP zonal congress also elected 14 other members of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party through a peaceful and transparent election that was conducted by the Electoral Committee from the National Leadership of the PDP, led by Dr. Ibrahim Umar.

The election of the new executive, which took place at South East Zonal Congress held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, saw the emergence of Chief Ali Odefa who ran unopposed as the National Vice Chairman with 755 votes.

The following candidates were also elected: Chief Ugwu James with 754 votes as Zonal Secretary; Mr. Emeka Okeke with 750 votes as Treasurer; Uma Ukpai (752 votes) as Legal Adviser and Mary Omeile (754 votes) as Woman Leader.

The electoral committee led by Dr. Ibrahim Umah conducted the election, which was described by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as peaceful, orderly and transparent.

The Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, who authenticated the election, urged them to ensure that other elections in the country are held in such decorum and peace.

In his acceptance speech, Odefa assured that the new executive would strive to put party interest before any other interest, adding, “we shall provide a level playing field for all to participate.