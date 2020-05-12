Nova Merchant Bank on May 7, 2020 embraced digital technology when it held its third Annual General Meeting (AGM) using virtual technology at its head office on Victoria Island, Lagos. The meeting was held in strict adherence with stipulations by the Federal and state government in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world. The meeting which was presided over by the Chairman, NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, had in attendance the Managing Director, Mr Anya Duroha, Company Secretary, Mr. Nnadozie Ohaji, other members of Board of Directors, shareholders, as well as representatives from key financial regulatory organisations including the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Shareholders at the meeting lauded the innovative concept of the virtual meeting, which according to them, showed that the bank was ahead in keeping with the times, while ensuring continuous safety of both staff and shareholders. They also commended its impressive performance and urged the bank to continue the growth trajectory notwithstanding the current macroeconomic headwinds occasioned by the coronavirus and drop in oil price.

While presenting the bank’s financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2019, Oduoza noted that the bank reported a significant improvement in all the key financial indices compared to 2018 achievements.