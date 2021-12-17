By Chinenye Anuforo

In order to contribute positively to Nigeria’s real estate growth and technically to help government (govt) in solving the housing deficit challenge, Novarick Homes and Property Limited has launched its housing Project, Ruby 1.

Industry stakeholders flooded Ologolo Lekki, as the company, held an open house ceremony for its premiere housing Project, Ruby 1.

In his opening remarks, Noah Ibrahim, CEO, Novarick Homes stated that it is important for real estate developers to support the government in finding solutions to the housing challenges in the country,

He said: “I am very happy to have everybody here witnessing this successful project. Ruby 1 was inspired by Novarick’s commitment to contribute positively to Nigeria’s real estate growth and technically to help solve the housing deficit challenge. With a populace of more than 200 million people, a good percentage of Nigerians are still without a roof over their head and considering the current constraints in construction, the supply still doesn’t meet the demand.

“When we started the Ruby 1 housing project, we assured our clients of unique architectural designs, quality construction and finishing and we have delivered excellently. Novarick Homes is not just a real estate company, but a community where landlords are made and entrepreneurs are raised.”

Throwing more light, the company’s Head of Marketing, David Dolapo said that Ruby 1 which comprises 1 bedroom and 2- bedroom apartments have all the social amenities to make life comfortable for every resident.

“Our one-bedroom apartment conveniently speaks to young and upwardly mobile single individuals who enjoy and desire their private spaces. The two-bedroom serves the purpose of aspiring couples who need more spaces in their homes as their families become larger. So, whatever your status or profile, Novarick has always got an apartment for you.”

Participants who attended the open house described Ruby 1 as an outstanding development and the best value for money invested. The highlight of the event was the presentation of a Toyota Camry car won by one of the company’s clients.

Tayo Odutolu, one of the realtors at the event commended Novarick on the project development saying: “We just have to give it to Novarick Homes, they always deliver to their clients and also make it easier for us to get investors. I am impressed with the Ruby 1 project, particularly about the modern architecture and finishing of the model building. I am excited to be associated with this brand.”

Another realtor, Mrs. Hope Idokoko, expressed her delight with the estate’s development.

She said, “I am impressed by the level of work that has gone into this. What makes Novarick Homes stand out is integrity, they promised and they have delivered beyond expectations. I love that Novarick is establishing its presence, not just by showcasing the work done at Ruby 1, but also by revolutionizing the real estate business by making it possible for anybody irrespective of their status to be a homeowner.”

