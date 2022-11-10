Britain’s medicines regulator has approved Novavax’s Nuvaxovid vaccine as a COVID-19 booster for adults 18 and older, the U.S-based biotech company said on Wednesday.

Novavax Inc said that the Medicines and Healthcare Poducts Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has expanded the conditional marketing authorisation for Nuvaxovid as booster dose following a primary series of shots.

Nuvaxovid is also available for use as a booster in adults aged 18 and older in the US, European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Israel.

The MHRA previously granted conditional marketing authorisation for Nuvaxovid as a primary series in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022, and in adolescents aged 12 through 17 in August 2022.(dpa/NAN)