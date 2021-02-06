From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Anambra 2021 governorship election, Chief George Moghalu has declared that the choice of the next governor of the state should based on the antecedents of the aspirants and what they are currently doing.

He said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) deceit in using the late Odumegwu Ojukwu’s name to campaign and win elections will no longer work for the party. Excerpt:

You show a lot of confidence to clinch the APC ticket. What informed your confidence?

Mercy of God and hardwork informed my confidence. I believe also that loyalty and consistency will play a great role.

Do you think that your party has enough internal democracy to assure that the ticket will not be highjacked?

We are working hard not to allow anybody to highjack the ticket. We are working hard to see that people’s will prevails.

You made attempts in the past without success to become the governor of this state. What do you think were your mistakes and are they corrected?

I made two attempts in the past to become the governor of Anambra State. I don’t think I made any mistake. However, we keep moving, making adjustments where necessary to improve on our strategies, waiting for God’s time. I believe that at the appointed time, God will release that to me because all powers belong to God. He gives whosoever He wishes to give at His own time.

What do you think is your edge over the other contestants?

I really don’t discuss people. I allow the electorate, I allow the party members to be able to make their choice. But what I can tell you is that I have the capacity, I have the ability, I have the knowledge and experience to serve. So, assessing me and assessing other aspirants is left for the party members, is left for the electorate because anybody who sets an exam for himself will always say he is the best. The people have to make their own assessment with someone’s antecedents and all of that.

You have shown your capability in National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, do you think those things will count for you?

Yes, of course. I believe so because they will look at the performance sheet of everyone of us and look at our track record, to see what we were before, what we are doing now and what we have contributed to both the party and national economy. We have demonstrated a capacity that we can work and deliver. I believe very strongly that some of the antecedents will be brought to bear, they will count.

What will be your immediate focus, if you become the governor?

I will not start to discuss my manifesto now. But I want you to understand that my party (the APC) has a manifesto which has to do with the welfare of the people, including education, security, health, just name them. So, what I’m going to do is to particularize on those things for the interest of Anambra people. However, I’m going to release my work plan at the right time so that when I say I want to do something, I will give you statistics to back it up because I know what I’m talking about. This is not like some people who will come out and say they are giving free primary education without the knowledge of the number of primary schools in the state, the number of teachers, among other things. That goes to show extreme naivety on the part of those people who are just looking for an opportunity to get the people’s mandate without using it for the welfare of the people. That is not in my character.

The ruling party in Anambra, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is poised to remain in control of the state as an Igbo party attached to the late Ikemba Nnewi. Do you think it won’t work again?

APGA has outlived its usefulness. That late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu connection will no longer work for them. They cannot walk under that cover anymore. They have abandoned the ideals and wishes of the Ikemba Nnewi. To what extent have they kept to the legacies of the Ikemba? To what extent have they shown commitment to what Ikemba stood for? These are pertinent questions. So, those deceits cannot work again. Ikemba was a politician who believed so much in the welfare of his people, placing the people first. Is the APGA government doing that? It is the APC government in Anambra that will achieve those ideals, convictions and all Ojukwu stood for as far as the welfare of his people is concerned. Governor Willie Obiano will be the last governor under APGA platform. APC will take over. APC is a national party that is spread across Nigeria. The best bet for all the Igbo is to belong to a national party and not to continue to localize themselves.