From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Few days to Anambra governorship election, the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Bishop Abraham Udeh, yesterday, said the authorities concerned must as a matter of urgency postpone the Saturday November 6 election to save lives.

Bishop Udeh a.k.a By Fire By Fire said he saw blood flowing like river in the State with wailing and lamentation in many parts of Anambra.

He insisted that the only remedy would be to give more six months before the election would take place.

He said that within that period the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must have been released and be sent back to Britain to allow peace to rein in the South East and Nigeria generally.

“The circumstance has made me to call for the suspension of the election and extend it to next year. Igbo are facing annihilation. Kanu should be released unconditionally and sent back to Britain.

“There’s an agendum of finishing Igbo youths in the name of providing security for the Anambra election.

“I advise Ohaneze Ndigbo and all other Igbo leaders to insist on its suspension and the Anambra State House of Assembly should do the needful to stop the election. It is going to be very bloody, unless it’s reversed by the God Almighty, ” the Bishop said.

Bishop Udeh noted that the sitting Governors in the South East zone might not support the election postponement because of their interest in a president of Igbo extraction “which can never be realized.”

The Bishop noted that terrorism had been the order of the day and regretted that only the IPOB and its vigilante arm, Eastern Security Network were called terrorists while bandits and armed Fulani herdsmen were not seen as that.

“This is the avenue they have been looking for long ago. Look at what happened at Izombe, Imo State.

“Ohaneze should come out open to ask for Igbo freedom. Ohaneze has to understand that under no circumstance would an Igbo man be allowed to become President of Nigeria, never.

“The North instituting a court action for Igbo to be allowed to go is laughable. Is it not a ploy to frustrate the quest for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. We know all these things and that’s why Ohaneze should insist on Igbo freedom.

“One Shetima, a member of the Arewa Consultative Forum was reportedly said to have mocked Ndigbo that since they refused to be converted to Islam that they would not be allowed to produce a President.

“Then I want to tell him that over 90 percent of the Igbo are not interested in Igbo Presidency. We are interested in referendum. We need the Republic of Igbo nation.

The cleric said he reflected on what happened during the first military coup in Nigeria when, according to him, the first military Head of State General Johnson Umunnakwe Agui Ironsi was slaughtered by the haters of the Igbo.

“It shall never be well with the killers of General Ironsi. I have seen it in spirit that the spirit of Ironsi will continue to hunt his killers. God tells me that he is not happy with them. I saw him in the spiritual realm demonstrating anger. And that is why crises, killings, violence remain in the North because they killed him violently, a whole sitting Head of State.

“The only thing that can remove the curse is allowing the Igbo to be in their own country, ” the Bishop insisted