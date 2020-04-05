The world is in trouble. The elements are raining death upon the earth. In fact, it is more of a deluge, pouring like it was in the days of Noah.

Is this the end, you wonder? No, even though it obviously is a pointer to that, the end is not yet here. The end would be a lot worse than what we witness today. But we can avert that calamity.

God loved His world, which he laboured to create in six days and stamped it as very good. However, we allowed the devil to encroach into this very good work of creation. We distorted everything that the world now seems almost unrecognisable by its creator.

We elected lifestyles of debauchery, immorality and titillating sensuality. Now death rains on the earth as a consequence but God looks away.

We are told to sanitise our hands but our hearts remain filthy. They borrowed from God (Isaiah 26:20) and ordered us to remain indoors but did not tell us to keep evil at bay.

Ever wondered why Covid-19 hit the high and mighty hard? When this plague is over, will we have learnt our lessons or remain in our grave reclcitrance?

Coronavirus, alias Covid-19, is not a happenstance. Our leaders are even confused. They tell people to stay indoors and soon let them out again, achieving nothing. Nevertheless, let the leeches and looters still hanging around corridors of power beware. Because I know that, for some, this coro madness could be milked for personal gain. Because, in our land where conscience is long dead, people enjoy stealing from the dead and weak. Like sometime ago, a colleague of mine was involved in a ghastly motor accident. The first thing those that came to the scene could rescue was his phone, which is yet to be found years after. So, it is not without cause that I caution that the billions of aid pouring in to fight the pandemic should not fly away like the Boko Haram funds for which heads are rolling and shall continue to roll. Life is precious and the least we can do is to make sure these aids are properly channelled.

And, by the way, what is this noise about coronavirus? It is but a noise that will soon fade like others before it. I just don’t know whether it is divine providence or coincidence that it chose to hold certain people by the jugular. Perhaps, now our health institutions shall receive attention as both the high and mighty and the halting are trapped in the same squalid glorified mortuaries they refused to upgrade. God no dey sleep.

And talking about God, only those who anchor your hope on Him shall survive coro. When they quarantined us in our homes, they did not tell us they copied from God. Isaiah 26:20 – Come my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut the doors about thee; hide thyself as it were a little moment, until the indignation be overpast.

Yet they scare us with all manner of statistics instead of the true situation, which is that the wrath of God is upon the disobedient. Forget the scaremongers and alarmists, who tell you there is no cure. God made cure available even before the sickness broke.

For unto you that fear my name shall the sun of righteousness arise with healing in His wings; and you shall go forth and grow up as calves of the stall… Malachi 4:2.

So, whose report should you believe?