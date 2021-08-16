A great sigh of relief washed across the length and breath of Imo North Senatorial District last week when the Electoral Appeal Court finally nailed all issues with regard to who would represent the zone in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

At the end of the seemingly unending battle, Distinguished Senator Frank Chukwuma Ibezim whooped the duo of his fellow party man in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, and Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to clinch the coveted seat.

This is the first time in the history of electoral contests all over the world that a candidate would traverse the labyrinth of 28 court cases and still triumph. This makes Ibezim’s victory more authentic and sweeter to savour.

It is of no consequence rehashing the often juvenile legal contraptions placed on Ibezim’s march to victory. However, I believe his traducers are regretting their actions, which in the main, has thrust up Ibezim as a senator to watch. People would be wondering now what manner of man is this Ibezim; what is so special about him that he must be stopped at all cost, yet he surmounted all the hurdles.

It is even interesting that the two main opponents turned against each other when Araraume aligned with Ibezim’s submission that Okewulonu’s petition lacked merit, having run foul of the Electoral Act. In a rather pathetic twist though, Araraume, who neither petitioned nor appealedagainst Ibezim’s victory sought to make the court a Father Christmas, who would award him the victory just like that. Even the legendary Robinhood could not be this daring.

Anyway, both Araraume and Okewulonu are now ruing their losses. This is natural but beyond this, the mourning after should berth with the realisation that it is all over and what matters right now is that Okigwe and her people now have a dinstinctive voice in the Senate.

As a matter of fact, it was never Ibezim’s personal battle neither was it Araeaume’s or Okewulonu’s. Therefore, if it was actually a contest for the good of Okigwe, it is time the three gentlemen clinked glasses and toasted to no victor, no vanquished; Okigwe won.

Interestingly and quite commendably, Ibezim was not unduly exuberant in victory. In a statement of appreciation to the people, he had waved an olive branch to his opponents, and, in fact, commended them for their fighting spirit.

He wrote: “Permit me to salute those brothers and sisters who vied for the office with me for their doggedness. However, now that the protracted legal battles have been finally laid to rest, I urge everyone, including my opponents to join me in building a new virile Okigwe for the good of our people. Once again let me reiterate that this victory belongs to the entire people of Okigwe and no particular person. I therefore, enjoin that we work in concert to take Okigwe to greater heights. I invite you to join me as we do this.”

Ibezim could not have been more magnanimous.

It is expected of Araraume and Okewulonu to convince the people that there was nothing else to the contest but to serve the people. The only way to do that is to congratulate the winner and accept his invitation.

Actually, any of the trio could ably represent Okigwe Zone in the Senate. Araraume is a prominent personality and former two-term senator although there is a school of thought that he should not have vied for the position this time around. However, he was well within his right to do so. Okewulonu too had held many important public offices and could equally have made a good senator, no doubt. However, there is only one seat available, which was so because of the unfortunate death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu. Providence has so made it that Ibezim, a fomer commissioner for agriculture and natural rresources in Imo State, should go for Okigwe, and whatever the Lord decrees, no man can annul.

That is exactly the reason Ibezim overcame all the legal brambles and subterfuge because aka Chi di ya (God was involved). Moreover, from the very blast of the whistle, Ibezim had always insisted that Jehovah wu Eze. So, when others trusted in their horses and chariots, Ibezim remembered the name of the Lord. The rest is history.

My take is that there is still tomorrow. The duo of Araraume and Okewulonu should chill and hope for tomorrow. However, if tomorrow must come, then they need to support their senator and contribute to his success because whatever a man sows, he reaps.

Now the war is over, even though it was never a war, what next?

Well, Ibezim had even during the legal tango begun working. In fact, it began before the contest proper with the idea of a rice mill. It is expected that now he is comfy in the saddle, he would pursue this dream to the hilt. Having been a helmsman at the state’s agric ministry, he is apprised of the situation and well knows that Okigwe has potential to be the food basket of the state and the South-east. Ibezim has set his eyes upon this.

It is also no more news that a three-pronged power project is in the offing, following the senator’s deft moves. The power sub-station at Okigwe and two other concomitant powerlines when completed will surely revolutionise the economy of Okigwe, as artisans shall now have power to do their work and earn a living.

We cannot lose sight of the impactful Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, being built at Nsu in Ehime Mbano, which has huge employment possibilities and concomitant effects on local businesses. Ibezim has been deeply involved in the project. It is obvious that his new status places him in a more vantage position to get the project to a conclusive, happy ending.

Doubtlessly, Ibezim is a lover of education. That was why not a few were taken aback by the laughable trumped up charge of certificate forgery against him.

His love for education did not stop with the open university. He knows that foundation is very important in learning and, therefore, embarked on a school library project, which is aimed at reviving the reading culture among schoolchildren. The implication of this is not lost on the people.

The senator did say he was in a hurry to restore Okigwe to glory. That’s why these major efforts are on. He has since opened constituency offices across the zone and employed people to run them. Plans are also in top gear to empower the farmers through funding and tools in such a way that farming shall become attractive and rewarding.

Right now, FC Okigwe United, a football team graciously endorsed and sponsored by the Distinguished Senator is participating in an eight-day youth soccer fiesta and talent hunt slated for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Stadium in the Coal City State of Enugu.

Before their departure, Ibezim had called and spoken with the highly excited and motivated young lads and their coaches. He encouraged them to put their trust and confidence in the Almighty God, maintain high level of maturity and discipline, and be worthy ambassadors of their families, the Zone and Imo State.

The Youth Soccer Tournament is being organised by the legendary Okocha brothers, Jay Jay, and Emma Okocha in conjuction with other notable Nigerian ex-internationals. Some football talent hunters from Europe and Asia are already on ground to fish out the best legs for possible international career in football.

In an era when sporting is big money-spinning business, one can only imagine the impact this will make on the young lads, especially those whose exceptional talents would mark out for greater glory.

The foregoing is just a little bit of what Senator Ibezim has done in barely three months of his arrival in the Senate. There are still many more of such in the pipeline, which are realisable only in an atmosphere of peace, love and unity, a reason those who went to war should return home for peace to reign.

There was really no war anyway. It was just a case of eagerness to serve our people. Those that failed now should support their brother in the spirit of sportsmanship and the good of our people. Okigwe had won, not Ibezim; not any particular person but all men and women of goodwill, wishing the zone to shine like others.