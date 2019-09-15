Former German national team and NBA superstar Dirk Nowitzki has been appointed as Chair of the Players Commission on Saturday at the first FIBA Central Board meeting for the new term. With this appointment, he also becomes a member of the 25-member FIBA Central Board.

Nowitzki has had an illustrious playing career for Germany and consistently was a star performer at numerous FIBA tournaments for more than 15 years.

He led his country to its best-ever result at a FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2002, finishing in third place, the nation’s only podium finish at the world level. He also led Germany’s run to the Final of FIBA EuroBasket in 2005, finishing in second place.

In 2011, after leading the Dallas Mavericks to a first-ever NBA championship, he returned to the German national team at the EuroBasket in Lithuania.

He would go on to make his final appearance for his country in the 2015 edition of Europe’s biggest basketball competition, playing on home soil in the German capital of Berlin.

Earlier this year, Nowitzki finished his illustrious NBA playing career, with which he spent all 21 years with the Mavericks. Most recently he joined Yao Ming and Kobe Bryant as official Global Ambassadors of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis said, “Dirk is one of the greatest players to have ever played basketball, and is highly respected worldwide.