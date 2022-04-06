Fast-growing fintech and digital banking platform, NowNow, has reaffirmed its commitment to drive financial empowerment as well as introduce products and services to Nigerians.

The new products and services will further enhance its already existing services, consumer banking, agency banking and merchant payment solutions.

Founded in 2018 and licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, NowNow is now one of the leading African digital banking platforms whose mission is to deliver best in class financial services. The company has built an ecosystem that digitizes payments and creates access to financial services for agents, consumers and businesses. NowNow’s mobile agency banking solution will boost financial inclusion in rural and urban communities using simplified branchless banking initiatives.

Lekan Akinjide, partnership director of NowNow Digital Services, said, “We are a leading fintech and financial services enabler. Not only are we providing services that capture those that have traditionally been neglected, but our agile ecosystem ensures that our multidimensional offering remains as a market leader.

“In the next phase, we will be unveiling new services for our consumers. NowNow offers more than financial inclusion, we want to educate Nigerians about Financial services by teaching them how to manage their money to help them achieve financial independence. Our goal is to provide financial services to all those that have been neglected by the traditional financial sector.”

Recently, the company won the Best Mobile Fintech Solution in the Leaders in Fintech Award.

The award organized by Entrepreneur Middle East is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market. The company won the award based on its high-capacity services, its innovative impact, and proven solutions, through its fast, secure, and efficient digital payments platforms.

The innovative company is focused on solving everyday financial challenges by creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa providing dynamic solutions to empower Africans with technology as well as support the financial inclusion goals in the country.