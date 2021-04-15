Lagos-based company, Noxiae Hotel Reviews, has launched West Africa’s first virtual reality hospitality/hotel review. The project, which was launched recently, makes Nigeria stand out as a frontrunner in promoting Africa’s tourism, as people from all over the world can now visit Nigerian hotels from the comfort of their homes without physically being there. With the aid of virtual reality headsets and hospitality technology, Noxiae.com has been able to achieve this. The founder, Mr. Daniel Godwin, said the company had to think futuristic and in that direction, specifically, because of COVID-19 and its negative impact on hotelsm on how to manage post-pandemic challenges.

He said, “When COVID came, I started to think of the future of Nigerian tourism and hospitality. I thought it was something we might have to live with for a very long time and things might have to be done differently in terms of promoting our tourism and hospitality. Noxiae is currently leveraging on virtual reality to improve and add value to the country’s hospitality sector such that foreigners who plan to visit Nigeria will not only just tour hotels on our website but, with their headsets, they can virtually visit the hotel and have a real experience. I think we might be reaching a level mentally where all the answers we’ve had questions about do not satisfy us anymore due to the evolution of technology and, as such, people would demand more than what already exists. Virtual reality would answer some of those questions in hospitality; it would save time as Nigerians would not have to comb through all hotels just to make a booking decision, and we can turn hospitality marketing to experience before purchase so you have a feel of what you are about to pay for before you pay for it.”

He added that the event was launched on March 21 at the Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, after months of research during which time the staff worked tirelessly to execute the project.

He stated that, in the nearest future, the company plans to introduce some augumented reality features for Noxiae that will be even more exciting, “It is the value we add to the hospitality sector. We will research tirelessly, work and continue like this for a very long time till the mission we have of raising Nigerian/African tourism and hospitality is accomplished.”