As part of its efforts to find lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock problems, the management of the NPA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APM Capital to extend the use of barges to evacuate containers from the ports beyond Ikorodu to Epe.

Speaking when she hosted a team from AP Moller Capital in her office last week, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority Hadiza Bala Usman, said the problem of Apapa access road seems to have become intractible because of decade long decadence which was caused by multiplicity of problems.

Usman recalled the fact that NPA had made several efforts including contributing N1.8 billion to rehabilitate the road at a time as well also coming up with Call Up System, which would soon be upgraded electronically.

She asserted that NPA would continue to consult with stakeholders across all levels, since the provision of infrastructure is crucial for sustainable ports operations.

Usman further assured that NPA will build on the synergy that exist with stakeholders and also commended Ministers of Transportation, the Board of Directors of NPA, and the management of APM Capital.

In his response, the Senior Investment Advisor of APM Capital, Fleming Dalgaard assured on the construction of a jetty and truck park to facilitate the movement of cargo with barges from the port, adding that they will provide technical apital, competence experience, financial capacity and other required resources.

Dalgaard commended openness of the management of NPA, adding that such transparency and efficiency were part of the quality that excite them to come forward for the signing of the MOU.

Amongst issues agreed in the MOU include; the NPA in realisation of the fact that the provision of infrastructure is crucial for sustainable operation of ports has continued to pursue a programme of infrastructural investments.

The NPA and APMC entered discussions and have agreed to find a lasting solution to the traffic situation in and around the ports, there is a need to provide the level of required infrastructure.