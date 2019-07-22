The Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has approved the appointment 10 new General Managers and 18 Assistant General Managers for the organisation.

The new appointments come on the heels of an earlier appointment and redeployment of Port Managers and other senior officials.

With the new promotions, the former Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Hajia Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, now becomes the General Manager, Marine and Operations; Capt. Jerome Angyunwe, was appointed new General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE); Isah Suwaid, General Manager, Superannuation; Musa Shehu Yaro, General Manager, Procurement; and Mohammed Kabiru Kolo, General Manager, Audit.

Others include Olumide Olugbenga Omotosho, General Manager, Security; Sylvanus Ezugwu, General Manager, Finance; Nana Asmau Yakubu, General Manager, Public Private Partnership; Christiana Ekwutos Akpa, General Manager, Medicals; and Innocent Umar Gamboro, General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Planning.

In the Assistant General Managers cadre; Ayodele Durowaiye becomes AGM Operations; Zainab Umar Kwande, AGM Servicom; Hassan Ubangari Danjuma, AGM Corporate & Strategic Communications; Talum Ishaya Amos, AGM Hydrography; Jamil Mohammed Khalil, AGM Security; Suleiman Kawu Anas, AGM Corporate & Strategic Planning; and Shehu Mohammed, AGM Public & Private Partnership.