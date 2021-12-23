By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of seven new General Managers, including a former Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Nasiru Ibrahim, who is now the General Manager of the department.

The new General Managers includes Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Asst General Manager – Overseas Office is now General Manager Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Asst. General Manager Accounts now General Manager Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Asst General Manager Environment now General Manager MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Asst General Manager Facility Management is now the General Manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Others are Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Asst General Manager Finance becomes the new General Manager Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly Asst General Manager Procurement takes over as General Manager Tariff & Billing.

Meanwhile, the Authority also promoter 10 new officers as Assistant General Managers, stating that the move is in line with the Management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

While congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, the Ag Managing Director admonished them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation thus, committing their optimal best to achieve the vision of the Authority.

According to the NPA press release signed by the new General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, the appointment takes immediate effect.