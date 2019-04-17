Steve Agbota

Members of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have decried the perennial traffic gridlock on roads leading to ports in Apapa and Tin-Can Island in Lagos.

While assuring stakeholders that the board would continue to identify with all efforts to find lasting solution to the problem, the members stated that they are aware of the problem being experienced by terminal operators, port users and the general public as a result of the traffic gridlock.

The Chairman of the Board, Chief Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, spoke on behalf of other members of the board at the end of their tour of the terminals within the western axis, consisting of Lagos Port Complex (LPC) and Tin-Can Island Port last Friday.

According to the board chairman, the management is very much aware of the challenges faced by terminal operators and port users in accessing the port due to the gridlock and assured that NPA is working in synergy with other government agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (FMWH) in cushioning the pressure on the roads leading to the port, with the rejuvenation of rail lines in the port, the call-up system as well as expanding the port access roads.

He reaffirmed that, “the board is conscious that badges are currently being used to transfer cargoes from Tin-Can and Apapa Ports to Ikorodu and Kirikiri Lighter Terminals.”

The NPA chairman stated that on completion, the Lekki Deepsea Port, which is a product of Private Public Partnership (PPP), would help in the efficient movement of cargo, and he expressed the strong hope that the port would be a reference point within the Gulf of Guinea.

Adesoye also reiterated the commitment of the board and management of the authority to provide modern port infrastructure in all seaports in the country in order to encourage efficiency in the system.

Earlier, the Port Manager, Tin-Can Island Port Complex (TCIP), Emmanuel Akporherhe, while welcoming the board members to the port solicited for the renewal of the infrastructure round the port in order to facilitate greater customer satisfaction, saying that some of the existing infrastructure in the port are over 40 years old.