By Steve Agbota, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, as the Substantive Managing Director for the Nigerian Ports Authority. (NPA), sources in the Federal Ministry of Transportation has said.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance & Administration of the Authority and has been in acting capacity since the when the erstwhile MD, Hadiza Bala-Usman, was suspended for various offences.

According to the statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the appointment takes immediate effect.

While Bello-Koko was acting MD, his vision and mission for NPA has been all about how the agency will be able to improve the revenue base of the nation, improving the maritime sector and yet also ensuring that the nation is not shortchanged in anyway by anybody in the agency.

Bello-Koko is an embodiment of what makes a hardworking civil. Bello-Koko has distinguished himself as a servant-leader and a major driver of the polices and vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in as much as the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) is concerned.

In just four months in office thus far, even in acting capacity, Bello-Koko has done much to reposition the country’s seaports for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.

This and many more account for what he has achieved thus far since taking charge of the Nigeria Port Authority and doubtless, he is determined to do more and more till the Nigeria Port Authority does not only actualize its full potentials as a major revenue source for the country, but also till it becomes even a standard for world class comparison and studies.

For Bello-Koko, there is no better yesterday, as everyday is another day to make yet more great things happen for our dear nation Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) under his watch.

With Bello-Okoko in office, the coming days would definitely exchange brighter glitz for the NPA and Nigeria. And ofcourse, his efforts in office would further create a new frontier for revenue generation, as Nigerians peep into a drill for growth.