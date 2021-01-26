By Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to curb the gridlock in Apapa and its environments, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) last week said that it would commence the electronic call-up system for all trucks calling at the nation’s ports from February 27, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications of the Authority, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru disclosed that the decision was to find a permanent solution to the problem of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs.

However, the statement explained that the electronic system was designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa, Lagos.

The statement reads: “All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app. The Eto application will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from 27th February 2021”.

“Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up athttp://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly.”

According to the statement, cargo owners should please note that empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto Platform, adding that it is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the Port.

“All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company. The shipping companies will then make the necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the Port,” the statement added.