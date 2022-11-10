The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commended the World Maritime University (WMU) for the support accorded the Authority under the Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPs) project.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, gave the commendation while receiving the President of the WMU, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, who led the WMU delegation to the NPA Headquarters.

The NPA boss in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday noted that the project was a crucial part of the University President’s itinerary whilst in the country.

“Our relentless efforts at improving channel security in the Eastern Ports which are achieving results evidenced by growth in cargo throughput at Onne Port and vessel calls in Calabar Port have benefitted from the insights of the WeCAPS team.

“Our doors remain open to more ideas and partnership that will enable us optimise those strategic national assets,” he said.

Bello-Koko reiterated the authority’s resolve to leverage its relationship with the WMU in Malmo, Sweden in driving talent development.

“We have been tapping the knowledge of our employees who are alumni of the World Maritime University in the implementation of our ongoing efforts at deepening efficiency in our operations.

“This is by getting them to cascade skills and competencies gained to organisational advantage.

“For instance, the Ballast Water Management Desk we established is headed by an alumnus of the WMU,” he said

Responding, Doumbia-Henry, who incidentally was the first female to occupy the university’s presidency expressed delight at the number of the authority’s employees who are alumni of the WMU.

She pledged her institution’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the NPA. (NAN)