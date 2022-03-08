Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has expressed concern over the high cost of book review exercises being carried out by various states’ education ministry and some of the Federal Government agencies in charge of educational curricula nationwide.

A statement by its President/Chairman in council, Uchenna Cyril Anioke, in Ibadan, the body frowned at the exorbitant rates book publishers have had to pay before their books could be reviewed for use in schools by all states’ education ministry.

He said book review exercise is a means of evaluating and assessing the quality and standard of the educational materials to be used by pupils and students of any state devoid of revenue generation.

“It is also aimed at providing our teeming students with up-to-date books. Members of the association had been paying hugely for this exercise in recent years. In fact, it is on record that some states’ ministry of education had come out boldly to say the exercise was one of the ways by which it generated revenue.

“This is sad, considering the huge taxes publishers pay to the government and levies paid in the course of getting books to the end users.”