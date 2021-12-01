By Henry Uche

The Tincan Island Port Complex (TCIPC) recently embarked on donation spree of books to 10 schools within its host communities.

The gesture according to the management of the port, is part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the host communities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Port Manager, TCIP, Ibrahim Yunusa Anji, while addressing students at Alakoto Secondary School, Tolu Complex, expressed the Port’s determination to support educational drive for schools within the community, adding that NPA would always give back to the immediate society in line with its CSR.

Presenting the gifts, the Port Manager enjoined the students to study hard and be of good character to be able to achieve great feats in their endeavours. He also charged them to live exemplary lives saying, “To become great in life, requires focus, integrity and resilience,”

He maintained that the passion behind the gesture was borne out of necessity to encourage the students and also to cushion the effect of cost of academics on the parents and students.

“This donation was meant to spur students to work harder and become great professionals in life. NPA is determined and dedicated to giving back to the immediate community, specifically, Tin Can Island Port has a major role to play in the society mostly as it affects education.

He added that if the community was bad the organisations around it could not progress and that was the reason for giving back to the community. “Our relationship with the community can only get better when we provide for the community because education of the children is paramount,” he stressed.

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the schools, the Director of Schools Admin, Education District 5, Agboju, Mrs Shefi Yekini, who lauded the gesture, said, “Giving the students books is to encourage them. By this, students would know that some people care about them; it is a proof that we are interested in their future and in their education.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .